A Laois teddy alone in a library is getting up to lots of fun during Covid-19

A Laois teddy who lives in a library is getting up to all sorts of fun during Covid-19.

Laois library teddy lives in the Portarlington branch where he normally meets lots of children.

However these lovely photos show he is having fun while the library is closed for the pandemic to end.

Teddy is playing hide and seek (spot him if you can), doing his maths, reading and colouring, cooking healthy lunches, and of course washing his hands.

"The Library Teddy knows it can be annoying having to wash your hands all the time. It’s especially difficult when your paws are so fluffy and take such a long time to dry! However he knows he must do it to keep himself and everyone else safe. He wants all the children to make sure they wash their hands lots too. Now that he is lovely and clean he is off to make lunch. See you later " Laois Libraries posted.

He is getting lots of messages to say hi from local families and he is sending messages back!

Commenting on Teddy's photo of cooking his lunch, Eileen Mannion wrote "Amelia & caoimhe has homemade chips, egg, & spaghetti hoops We hope you had a nice lunch Teddy ".

The library answered "Hi Amelia & Caoimhe, Teddy says he is very jealous of your lunch, he had a very nice soup but he absolutely loves chips and spaghetti hoops, maybe he will have them tomorrow... He also wants to send a big hug to the girls".

Follow Laois Libraries on Facebook and Instagram to see what he gets up to next. They also are sharing ideas on keeping busy and having fun while staying at home.