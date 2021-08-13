WATCH: Videos, songs and colour everywhere as County final fever grips Laois clubs

County final fever has gripped the clubs of Laois as the three major 2020 club finals are set to dominate the weekends action.
The Harps and Portlaoise clash in the 2020 Premier Intermediate hurling final tonight (Friday) in O'Moore Park at 7.30pm while the 2020 Laois senior hurling final between Clough-Ballacolla and Borris-Kilcotton is down for decision on Saturday night at 7pm.
Rounding off the County final action on Sunday will be Portarlington and Graiguecullen who clash in the 2020 Senior football final with a throw in time of 2pm.
Check out our gallery above as the clubs involved get their flags and bunting up and create a special atmosphere for all involved. Click the next arrow on the pictures to move on to the next image
You can also check out videos made by some of the clubs involved below.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.