13/08/2021

Search our Archive

WATCH: Videos, songs and colour everywhere as County final fever grips Laois clubs

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

County final fever has gripped the clubs of Laois as the three major 2020 club finals are set to dominate the weekends action.

The Harps and Portlaoise clash in the 2020 Premier Intermediate hurling final tonight (Friday) in O'Moore Park at 7.30pm while the 2020 Laois senior hurling final between Clough-Ballacolla and Borris-Kilcotton is down for decision on Saturday night at 7pm.

Rounding off the County final action on Sunday will be Portarlington and Graiguecullen who clash in the 2020 Senior football final with a throw in time of 2pm.

Check out our gallery above as the clubs involved get their flags and bunting up and create a special atmosphere for all involved. Click the next arrow on the pictures to move on to the next image

You can also check out videos made by some of the clubs involved below.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media