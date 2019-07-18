GALLERY: Relive the action from the 2009 Laois v Dublin U-21 Leinster final

The Laois U-20 footballers go in search of our first provincial title at any grade in over a decade when they take on Dublin in the Leinster final on Friday evening.

As the build-up to the game continues, we had a dig through our archives to our last Leinster final appearance. While the age category has changed slightly from the familiar U-21 to the current U-20 format, Laois' last provincial title came in 2007. After that, you have to go all the way back to 2009 for our last finale appearance.

Laois and Dublin met in the 2009 Cadbury's U-21 Leinster Football final when the Dubs won out in a low-scoring decider - 0-12 to 0-9 in O'Moore Park. The Dublin manager that masterminded the victory was none other than current five All-Ireland's in a row chasing Dublin senior manager, Jim Gavin.

From a Laois perspective, John O'Loughlin, Donie Kingston and Kieran Lillis are the only players to still line out in the blue and white. For Dublin, Dean Rock, Paddy Andrews, Rory O'Carroll, Cian O'Sullivan and Johnny Cooper all went on to represent the senior side and collected All-Ireland's for their troubles.

LAOIS

Scorers: Donie Kingston 0-5 (0-4 frees), Zach Tuohy 0-2, Simon Shortall and John O’Loughlin 0-1 each.

Team: Marty Dowling (The Heath); Robbie Kehoe (O’Dempsey’s), John Scully (Annanough), Niall Gorman (Mountmellick); Richie Ryan (Ballylinan), Ger Reddin (Mountmellick), Simon Shortall (Annanough); John O’Loughlin (St Brigid’s), Darragh Meredith (O’Dempsey’s); Brian Glynn (Portlaoise), Zach Tuohy (Portlaoise), Conor Boyle (Portlaoise); James Doyle (St Joseph’s), Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen), Jason Moore (Portarlington). Subs: Ambrose Doran (Graiguecullen), Joe Mulhare (Arles-Killeen), Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise).

DUBLIN

Scorers: Dean Kelly, Paddy O’Connor (0-2 frees), Dean Rock (0-2 45s, 0-1 free) 0-3 each, Paddy Andrews, Niall Brogan and Barry O’Rourke 0-1 each.

Team: Dominic McDonnell (St Sylvester’s); Colin Moore (Ballymun Kickhams), Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes), Hugh Gill (St. Vincent’s); Johnny Cooper (Na Fianna), Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes), Niall Brogan (Thomas Davis); Colm Murphy (St. Jude’s), Kevin Nolan (Kilmacud Crokes); Paddy O’Connor (Thomas Davis), Luke Sweetman (Erins Isle), Dean Kelly (Trinity Gaels); Barry O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes), Paddy Andrews (St. Brigid’s), Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams) Subs: Nicky Devereux (Ballinteer St. Johns), John Sheanon (Cuala), Ted Furman (Ballymun Kickhams)