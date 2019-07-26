LJ Drennan 20th anniversary memorial tournament

Borris-in-Ossory-Kilcotton GAA Club staged their annual LJ Drennan memorial tournament on Sunday last, a great crowd turning out for the 20th anniversary of the tournament.

Twelve teams from across Laois and Offaly took part on the day with The Harps and Offaly's Shinrone Ballyskenach contesting the final refereed by the great Pat Delaney, with The Harps prevailing 1-7 to 1-2 victors.

The Shield final between neighbours Abbeyleix and Clough-Ballacolla was a well-contested decider which saw Abbeyleix run out eight point winners.

Our photographer Alf Harvey was on hand to catch the day's festivities.

