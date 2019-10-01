GALLERY: Joyous scenes as O'Dempsey's and Rosenallis claim football crowns

The Laois Junior and Intermediate Football Championship finals were down for decision over the weekend with O'Dempsey's and Rosenallis getting their hands on the silverware.

In a double-header of football action at O'Moore Park on Saturday, O'Dempsey's narrowly claimed the Laois Junior football title over Castletown in the first of the games.

O'Dempsey's led by four points at the interval before withstanding a Castletown comeback to make amends for their loss in the same final last year. O'Dempsey's victory also brought an end to the Castletown footballers three-year winning streak, but their year won't end there as they will go on to represent Laois in Leinster as clubs second teams aren't allowed to progress.

The second game saw local rivals Clonaslee St Manman's and Rosenallis go head-to-head for the Laois Intermediate football title in an enthralling game filled with flashpoints.

Clonaslee finished with just 12-men on the field, while Rosenallis were reduced to 14 in the final minutes of the game. Despite trailing for the majority of the game, and their numerical disadvantage, Clonaslee got back on level terms in the final ten minutes before going on to take the lead with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Rosenallis levelled through Man-of-the-Match Mark Dunne in the second minute of injury-time, and then a late brace from substitute Joey Shelly swung the game in their favour to see them collect the title and secure Senior football for 2020.

Our photographer Denis Byrne was on hand to catch all the action.

