GALLERY: Take a step back in time to Killeshin's Celebrity Bainisteoir triumph

Killeshin GAA booked their place in their first-ever Laois Senior Football Championship final on Wednesday night and to mark the occasion we had a dig through our archives.

Killeshin took on another side looking to make their first appearance in the county final, Ballyfin, on Sunday last in the semi-final but couldn't be separated after 60-odd minutes of football forcing them to do it all over again.

They locked horns again in the replay on Wednesday night at O'Moore Park and the game certainly didn't disappoint. They finished with four points to spare to secure their place in the final on Sunday week where the three-in-a-row chasing reigning champions Portlaoise await.

Back in 2011, Killeshin featured on RTÉ's Celebrity Bainisteoir series where former Republic of Ireland soccer star Tony Cascarino guided them to win out the competition against a Paul Goggin-trained Oughterard of Galway in the final at Parnell Park.

It was a media frenzy at the time where the whole of Laois got behind Cascarino's men, and they'll bring a support to rival that when they go in search of their first Jack Delaney Cup on Sunday week.

Photos by Alf Harvey and Paul Sherwood