Mountrath and Hollywood collide for the OsKaRs

Crowds flocked to the Court Hotel in Tullamore on Saturday last for their red carpet event, the Oskars.

Nearly 800 people packed in to the Court's ballroom for the premiere of seven short films made by the locals of Mountrath, with various spins on well-known Hollywood blockbusters.

With full-length gowns, suits, and all the glitz and glamour of a Hollywood event - a large amount was raised for the local GAA club.

Check out our gallery above by Ger Rogers.

*Browse through the gallery using the arrows in the top right-hand corner of the main photo above