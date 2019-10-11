GALLERY: Large crowd turn out for launch of Laois GAA book 'They took the USA by storm'

'They took the USA by storm', the book commemorating the historic trip of the Laois footballers to the USA in 1938 was launched last weekend.

A large crowd turned out to Dunne's Lounge, Stradbally on Saturday night last for the launch of the book written and compiled by Brian Delaney detailing the Laois footballers triumphant tour of the USA in 1938.

The book contains many unique photographs and details of the trip, including excerpts from the writings of Lar Brady, Chairman of Laois GAA, who kept a diary while on tour with the team.

The book also contains some details of the 1981 trip by the Laois Senior football team.

The book will also be launched in Graiguecullen GAA club house this Saturday, 12th October, at 8pm.

On hand to capture the scenes was our photographer Michael Scully.

*Browse through the gallery using the arrows in the top right-hand corner of the main photo above