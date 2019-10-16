GALLERY: Joyous scenes as Portlaoise and Emo-Courtwood claim football crowns

*Our county football final coverage is in association with The Baba's Barbershop

O'Moore Park, Portlaoise was a hive of activity on Sunday with the Laois Senior and Minor football finals down for decision.

Emo-Courtwood and Ballyroan Abbey played out a hugely entertaining clash in the Minor decider, Emo-Courtwood just about withstanding the Ballyroan Abbey comeback to claim the crown with a point to spare.

The winning margin in the Senior final turned out to be the same, favourites Portlaoise seeing off final debutants Killeshin by a single point in a dogged display by The Town.

There to capture the atmosphere and celebrations was our photographer, Denis Byrne.

