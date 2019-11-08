GALLERY: Performers pull out all the stops at the Ballyfin Ladies Lip-Sync Battle

Contestants in the Ballyfin Ladies Football Club Lip Sync battle brought the house down in the Abbyeleix Manor Hotel last weekend for their Lip Sync battle fundraiser.

A huge crowd turned out to pack the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel on Saturday last and were treated to a fantastic night of music and questionable dance moves all in aid of the Club.

Alf Harvey was behind the lens on the night to catch all the scenes.

