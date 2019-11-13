GALLERY: Talent aplenty at the Laois Scór na nÓg finals 2019

The finals of Laois Scór na nÓg took place on Saturday the 9th of November in Mountmellick Youth & Arts Centre.

A total of ten clubs took part on the night with a great mix of music & talent. First up was Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo Singing), five clubs participated with a beautiful mix of old, new & traditional singing. After this, it was the turn of Aithriseoirecht/ Scealaíocht (Recitation/Storytelling) where 3 clubs participated, each one very different but excellent sketches.

Next up was the Bailéad Ghrúpa (Ballad Group) where O’Dempsey’s G.A.A performed two songs much to the audiences’ delight. After that, there was a hotly contested Ceol Uirlise (Instrumental Music) section, with three clubs taking part, all blessed with a wonderful array of musical talent ranging from the very young to the more mature teenagers.

Next up was the Leiriú (Novelty Act) which saw Rathdowney/Errill perform a wonderful sketch entitled ‘Write it down there Bertie’.

After the break came the Tráth na gCeisteanna (Table Quiz), where eight clubs participated. This section went right to the wire with one point separating the winners.

Finally, in the Rince Seit (Set Dancing) Rathdowney/Errill’s set dancers brought the house down with a very lively set.

Adjudicator for the night was Ms Shóna Ní Cnaimhín, who complimented all the participants, and gave some wonderful constructive points to those going forward.

MC for the night was Mr Míchael Martin (also doubling up as quizmaster), who ensured everything ran smoothly and all participants were at their ease.

Scór chairperson Mrs Monica Delaney thanked everyone on the night, paying special mention to the competitors and wishing them all the best in the ongoing Leinster semi-final. She also thanked Mountmellick Arts Centre for hosting the finals, the Scór hard-working committee and wished all the participants going forward the very best of luck.

The winning team in each event now go on to compete in the semifinals for Leinster in Birr, Co Offaly on December 7th at 2.30pm, whilst the Leinster Final will take place in mid-January.

The winners were as follows, Eimear Murphy - Mountrath G.A.A (Solo Singing), O’Dempsey’s G.A.A (Ballad Group), Kilcavan G.A.A (Instrumental Music), Aoibheann Dalton - Portlaoise G.A.A (Recitation), Rathdowney/Errill x 3 (Novelty Act, Set Dancing & Table Quiz). The very best of luck to all going forward.