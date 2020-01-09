GAA
GALLERY: Portarlington GAA rounded-off 2019 with their annual juvenile awards night
Portarlington GAA staged their annual juvenile awards presentation night over the Christmas period to celebrate another successful year for the club.
A large crowd turned out to honouring their juvenile football and hurling teams of 2019, alongside the successful U-19 and U-21 teams of 2018.
Our photographer Denis Byrne was there to capture the occasion.
