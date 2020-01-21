GALLERY: Sarsfields Ladies toast successful year at annual awards night

The seven-in-a-row Laois LGFA senior champions, Sarsfields, toasted a hugely successful year with their annual presentation night held at Portarlington Golf Club over the weekend.

The night also honoured the successful Sarsfields U-16 team who were crowned Laois 'A' champions over the summer. The seniors collected their seventh consecutive Lulu Carroll Cup when they defeated old foes Timahoe in the decider at Crettyard last year.

Our photographer Denis Byrne was on hand to get some pictures from the event. All pictures are copyright of Denis Byrne.

