GALLERY: County champions Rathdowney-Errill celebrate silverware at club dinner dance

The Laois senior hurling champions Rathdowney-Errill rounded off another successful year at their dinner dance in the Templemore Arms Hotel over the weekend.

Rathdowney-Errill defeated Borris-Kilcotton to claim their sixth Laois SHC crown and bring the Bob O'Keefe Cup back to the club for the first time since 2014 having lost finals in 2016 and 2018.

Our photographer Alf Harvey attended on the night to capture the scenes.

