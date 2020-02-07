GALLERY: Clonaslee GAA's 'Oskars' night fundraiser a roaring success

Clonaslee St Manman's became the latest GAA club to stage an 'Oskars' fundraiser night when they took over the Tullamore Court Hotel last weekend.

Nearly 800 people packed into the Court's ballroom for the premiere of the short films made by the locals of Clonaslee, with various spins on well-known Hollywood and Irish blockbusters.

With full-length gowns, suits, and all the glitz and glamour of a Hollywood event - a large amount was raised for the local GAA club and a great night had by all.

Denis Byrne was our photographer on the night and all photos are copyrighted.

