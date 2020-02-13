GALLERY: Rosenallis GAA celebrate hurling and football double at annual Dinner Dance

Rosenallis GAA capped-off a remarkable year for the dual-club at their annual dinner dance at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore last weekend.

They claimed a memorable hurling and football championship double in 2019, beating close neighbours Clonaslee St Manman's to the Intermediate football crown after a nail-biting finale to the game. They followed up on their football success with the Senior 'A' hurling title a couple of weeks later, defeating The Harps by the narrowest of margins to become the only senior dual-club in the county for 2020.

A large crowd turned out to celebrate their accomplishments in 2019 and our photographer Denis Byrne was there on the night.

