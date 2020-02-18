GALLERY: Camross GAA & Camogie celebrate season in style

The Racket Hall in Roscrea was the place to be on Saturday last as the Camross GAA and Camogie celebrated their on-field success in 2019.

The Camross hurlers claimed the Laois Intermediate hurling crown with a comprehensive 14-point win over Borris-Kilcotton in the decider at O'Moore Park, following on from the Camross Camogie double claimed earlier the same day.

Camross survived a late Portlaoise comeback in the Junior decider before doubling-down and reclaiming the Intermediate Camogie crown over rivals St Brigid's.

Alf Harvey was the man behind the lens on the night and all photos are copyrighted.

