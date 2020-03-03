PHOTOS: Plenty of talent on show at the Laois Scór finals

The Laois Senior Scór took place on Friday last and the competition was held in the Laois GAA LOETB Centre of Excellence in Portlaoise.

On the night there was some exceptional talent on display and it augurs well for the future of Scór Sinsir. A total of ten clubs took part in different categories. Paddy Fitzpatrick from Ballyfin GAA excelled and is through to represent Ballyfin & Laois in Leinster in both solo singing and recitation acts.

Mary Conway from Clonaslee sang brilliantly and was narrowly pipped for first place. Ballyfin GAA Ballad group gave a very accomplished performance and are through as well.

Kilcavan’s Instrumental group were very strong and had an array of musical talent on display. Seven clubs took part in the table quiz section and in the end Courtwood retained the bragging rights and, in a change to previous years, now go on to represent Laois in the Leinster Final.

The following participants qualified and are through to Leinster:

Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo Singing): Paddy Fitzpatrick (Ballyfin)

Ceol Uirlise (Instrumental Music): Kilcavan GAA

Aithriseoirecht/Scealaíocht (Recitation/Storytelling): Paddy Fitzpatrick (Ballyfin)

Bailéad Ghrúpa (Ballad Group): Ballyfin GAA

Tráth na gCeisteanna (Table Quiz): Courtwood GAA

The winning team in each event, bar the table quiz, will now go on to compete in the Leinster semi-finals in Wexford on Sunday, 8th March, whilst the Leinster Final will take place on 22nd March.

MC on the night was Michael Martin who ensured the event ran smoothly. Chairperson of Laois Scór Monica Delaney thanked all ten clubs for taking part and the adjudicator on the night, Doireann O’Connor. She also thanked Laois GAA for the use of their excellent facilities.