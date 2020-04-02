PHOTOS: Relive the epic 2016 Laois SHC drawn final in pictures

Not for the first or last time, a dramatic Ross King equaliser saw Rathdowney-Errill and Borris-Kilcotton finish level at 2-26 apiece in one of the greatest ever hurling games played in the county.

Rathdowney-Errill denied Borris-Kilcotton a maiden title when they recovered from two points down in injury time to rescue a draw. Neil Foyle's goal in the 45th minute had put Borris-Kilcotton five ahead at the time, but a rising tide of Rathdowney-Errill pressure eventually told, and the teams had to do it all over again two weeks later.