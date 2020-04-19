Who is this man? Dublin GAA legend delivers on his promise to shave off his locks for Do it for Dan

Dublin GAA legend Bernard Brogan has done it for Dan by shaving off those flowing locks to help a little Laois boy get a chance at life.

The seven time All-Ireland winner promised he would shave off his hair if Portlaoise GAA made to the €27,000 mark in their Do it for Dan fundraiser for little Dan Donoher who is son of former Laois Gaelic footballers Aisling and Niall Donoher.

Well, they did it so Bernard, who has links with Portlaoise through his involvement with Lillies Bar on Main Street, delivered on his promise by undergoing the razor treatment on Sunday evening.

His little sacrifice will help Niall and Aisling achieve their target of raising €2 million for special treatment in the USA for Dan who has a rare condition which if untreated will only give him a 12 to 24-month lifespan.

To donate to the fundraiser go to the Go Fund Me page here.