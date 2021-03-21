Slieve Bloom GAA club goes extra mile for community in Laois

The Slieve Bloom GAA Club committee met in the run-up to St Patrick's Day to come up with a way to help the senior citizens in its community.

At the meeting, the committee discussed ways that members could get out more and help in our community. It was agreed to treat all over the 60s in the catchment area.

Susan Breen is Slieve Bloom GAA PRO. She explains what happened next.

“It was discussed that we do really need to show that we as a club are here for our community.

“So we chose St Patrick's Day to start. A small group got together and either baked buns scones, flapjacks or cakes, and others bought biscuits chocolates cakes etc.

“The treats were carefully packed in cake boxes and placed into a bag. A green balloon and a small Irish flag were tied onto the bag.

“A leaflet was made and laminate and stapled onto the bag. Boxes balloons flags and leaflets were all sanitised down,” she said.

Starting at 10.30 am on March 17, 60 bags were delivered around to each house. Club members spoke to 95% of the people receiving the bags.

“The response we got was absolutely amazing and priceless. Everyone loved the chat and were surprised and delighted to receive the treats,” said the PRO.

The club remined to everybody they called to that it was there to help and support them in any way required. People were also informed about the walking track which is available for them to use to get fresh air and exercise.

“People absolutely loved to chat. It was lovely,” explained the PRO.

Susan added that throughout the day many calls were made to the club with expressions of thanks.

She believes other clubs in Laois could look at ways to reach out to their communities.

“I personally would really like to see every single club reach out to their communities and just make contact. Some people just want to chat.

“We are going to continue to keep in touch more with everyone. Even a simple phone call will make some people's day,” she said.

Susan said she would be writing to Croke Park to ask that they send out a message to every club to reach out to their communities.