Colt GAA score for frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital

Colt GAA has run a successful fundraiser for the vital Frontline staff of Portlaoise hospital.

The club raised €1,150 euro for the staff Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise due to the fantastic effort made by members, Tobar an Leinn NS and AD Contracting.

Catherine Keane, assistant director of nursing on behalf of Sandra McCarthy DON and Michael Knowles General Manager, had the following to say regarding our efforts.

“Sincere thanks to all in Colt GAA for their very generous donation to the staff at Portlaoise hospital. The money will be used to furnish a staff room, the staff are very grateful and appreciative of this very generous gesture,” they said.

Nathan Dunne, Colt GAA PRO, said the club is delighted that the money to good use.

"It is great to learn that our fundraising will be put to good use for the staff of the hospital. Once again a big thank you to all who donated to our worthy cause," he said.