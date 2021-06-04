Laois GAA welcomes new sponsors for next generation of hurlers and footballers

New sponsors have joined the Laois GAA nurturing of the next generation of Laois hurlers and footballers.

The County Board announced that the Portlaoise company is to support underage developement.

"Laois GAA are delighted to announce and welcome Enva Ireland on board as sponsor of our Underage Development Squads," said a statement

Speaking at the launch Richard Kennedy Director - Waste Services ROI was delighted to announce how great it was for Enva to come on board and sponsor Laois GAA Underage development squads in football and hurling for the next 3 years.

"A locally-based company in Portlaoise, we work with the community in recruitment and training of staff it gives great pride in now sponsoring our underage development squads," he said.

Laois GAA said they are thrilled to have Enva as sponsors.

"With Academy and Divisional competitions to be planned for both football and hurling the future of football and hurling will be bright for Laois GAA thanks to the kinda support of Enva," said a statement.