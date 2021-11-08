IN PICTURES: Celebrations as Ballinakill back in the big time

After suffering relegation to the Premier Intermediate ranks in 2020, Ballinakill have wasted little time in getting back to the top tier of Laois hurling.
They had a 2-14 to 1-14 win over Ballyfin on Sunday to claim the Premier Intermediate title to book their return to the senior ranks.
Our photographer Denis Byrne was on hand to capture the scenes of joy after the final whistle.
Swipe through our photo collection at the top of the page to bask in the celebrations.
Laois GP Dr Michelle Byrne receives the moderna vaccine at a mass primary care vaccination clinic in Portlaoise for GPs and other early in 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.