Laois GAA club Portlaoise has €300,000 up for grabs in major fundraising drive

Portlaoise GAA is urging local people to get behind a major fundraising drive to support the development of the club's grounds in Portlaoise.
As part of its CLUB25 initiative, more than €300,000 in cash must be won to help pay for new facilities for the club at Rathleague. A new clubhouse is a big part of the plan.
Nearly 70% of club members said the development of a new clubhouse was the number one priority for the future.
The club says CLUB25 benefits include free weekly, entry into club bingo, free weekly entry into club's Lotto draw for €8 a week.
Brian Bohan was the first the winner of the additional FREE 12 Month subscription to CLUB25.
To subscribe the club says you just have to set up a standing order through your online banking for €34 per month from 27/02/22 for 12 months or transfer one off payment of €400.
The club asks that you please make payment to PORTLAOISE GAA CLUB, IBAN: IE30IPBS99066930410302, BIC: IPBSIE2D You must use your name as reference.
People can email payment confirmation along with your chosen lotto numbers( 1-32) to info@town25.com
The full sum of €400 can be paid by cash or cheque also.
Any queries, please email info@town25.com and one of the team will he in touch.
More information on CLUB25 can be found at https://portlaoisegaa.ie/club25/ and TOWN25 at https://town25.com
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.