Search

29 Jan 2022

Laois GAA club Portlaoise has €300,000 up for grabs in major fundraising drive

Scroll through the pictures to see the vision and read story to see how you can support the club

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

29 Jan 2022 9:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Portlaoise GAA is urging local people to get behind a major fundraising drive to support the development of the club's grounds in Portlaoise.

As part of its CLUB25 initiative, more than €300,000 in cash must be won to help pay for new facilities for the club at Rathleague. A new clubhouse is a big part of the plan.

Nearly 70% of club members said the development of a new clubhouse was the number one priority for the future.

The club says CLUB25 benefits include free weekly, entry into club bingo, free weekly entry into club's Lotto draw for €8 a week. 

Brian Bohan was the first the winner of the additional FREE 12 Month subscription to CLUB25.

To subscribe the club says you just have to set up a standing order through your online banking for €34 per month from 27/02/22 for 12 months or transfer one off payment of €400.
 
The club asks that you please make payment to PORTLAOISE GAA CLUB, IBAN: IE30IPBS99066930410302, BIC: IPBSIE2D You must use your name as reference.

€200,000 worth of Laois community grant applications turned down due to fund shortfall

Details of the 68 recipients around Laois

People can email payment confirmation along with your chosen lotto numbers( 1-32) to info@town25.com

The full sum of €400 can be paid by cash or cheque also.
 
Any queries, please email info@town25.com and one of the team will he in touch.
 
More information on CLUB25 can be found at https://portlaoisegaa.ie/club25/ and TOWN25 at https://town25.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media