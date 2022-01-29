Laois GAA club Portlaoise has €300,000 up for grabs in major fundraising drive

Portlaoise GAA is urging local people to get behind a major fundraising drive to support the development of the club's grounds in Portlaoise.

As part of its CLUB25 initiative, more than €300,000 in cash must be won to help pay for new facilities for the club at Rathleague. A new clubhouse is a big part of the plan.

Nearly 70% of club members said the development of a new clubhouse was the number one priority for the future.

The club says CLUB25 benefits include free weekly, entry into club bingo, free weekly entry into club's Lotto draw for €8 a week.

Brian Bohan was the first the winner of the additional FREE 12 Month subscription to CLUB25.

To subscribe the club says you just have to set up a standing order through your online banking for €34 per month from 27/02/22 for 12 months or transfer one off payment of €400.



The club asks that you please make payment to PORTLAOISE GAA CLUB, IBAN: IE30IPBS99066930410302, BIC: IPBSIE2D You must use your name as reference.

People can email payment confirmation along with your chosen lotto numbers( 1-32) to info@town25.com

The full sum of €400 can be paid by cash or cheque also.



Any queries, please email info@town25.com and one of the team will he in touch.



More information on CLUB25 can be found at https://portlaoisegaa.ie/club25/ and TOWN25 at https://town25.com