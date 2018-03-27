PICTURES - St Fergal's Rathdowney miss out on All-Ireland glory to Scariff Community College
St Fergal's Rathdowney missed out on their chance for All-Ireland glory on Saturday when they were beaten by a clinical performance from Scariff Community College.
We had photographer Odhran Ducie there on the day, and he snapped some excellent pictures from the game. Flick through the gallery above to see all the images.
All pictures are copyright of Odhran Ducie.
