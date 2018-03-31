In Pictures - Laois claim NFL Division 4 title over Carlow

Rory Delaney

Reporter:

Rory Delaney

The Laois senior footballers are NFL Division 4 champions, after a solid performance against Carlow saw them claim a deserved four point win.

Our photographer Alf Harvey was in Croke Park on the day, and he got some brilliant pictures from a memorable day for Laois football.

Flick through the gallery above to see over 40 top quality pictures from the game. All pictures are copyright of Alf Harvey.