In Pictures - Laois claim NFL Division 4 title over Carlow

Jack, John, Clodagh and Sheila Behan, Arles Killeen

Arles Killeen Barrowhouse fans supporting Laois against Carlow

The Emerson family from Portarlington supporting Laois against Carlow

John and Cormac Farrell, Mountrath supporting Laois against Carlow

Jimmy and Aaron Fitzpatrick, Ratheniska

Eamonn Leech, Kevin Meaney, Sean Meaney and Brendan Brennan

David Farrell, Ray McSherry (steward); Pat O'Sullivan (Laois PRO) and Mark Farrell, (Laois coach driver)

Carlow twins John and David Hickey, linesmen for the Division 3 final with Laois GAA chairman Peter O'Neill

Shauna Kealy, daughter of Liam Kealy with Laois manager John Sugrue

Laois who defeated Carlow in the NFL Division 4 final at Croke Park

Brian Glynn passes for Laois against Darragh O'Brien, Carlow

Trevor Collins on the ball for Laois against Ciaran Moran and John Murphy, Carlow

Benny Carroll contrtols this ball for Laois against Se‡n Murphy, Carlow

Donie Kingston battles against Carlow.

John O'Loughlin sets up an attack for Laois

Gareth Dillon gets this pass away for Laois against Darragh O'Brien and Sean Murphy, Carlow

Ross Munnelly holds on for Laois against Chris Crowley, Carlow

Alan Farrell heads upfield for Laois against Carlow

Brian Glynn breaks through the tackle of Daniel St. Ledger, Carlow

Laois steward Johnny Holland, Cullohill on duty for Laois against Carlow

Ross Munnelly passes for Laois against Carlow

Graham Brody saves for Laois against Ciaran Moran, Carlow

Darren Strong sets up an attack for Laois against Carlow

Deputy Chief Steward Pat Hennessy, Ballaghmore on duty for Laois against Carlow

Laois manager John Sugrue watches on against Carlow

Laois celebrate after defeating Carlow in the NFL Division 4 final

Laois celebrate after defeating Carlow in the NFL Division 4 final

Laois celebrate after defeating Carlow in the NFL Division 4 final

Laois celebrate after defeating Carlow.

Laois celebrate after defeating Carlow.

Laois celebrate after defeating Carlow.

Laois celebrate after defeating Carlow.

Laois midfielder Kieran Lillis celebrates with Ollie Byrne after defeating Carlow.

Laois celebrate after defeating Carlow.

Laois celebrate after defeating Carlow.

Laois celebrate after defeating Carlow in the NFL Division 4 final

Laois celebrate after defeating Carlow in the NFL Division 4 final

Laois captain Stephen Attride raises the trophy after defeating Carlow in the NFL Division 4 final

Getting the message out after Laois defeated Carlow

Laois celebrate after defeating Carlow

Laois celebrate after defeating Carlow

Laois manager John Sugrue with his son Conor after defeating Carlow

Laois celebrate after defeating Carlow

Laois celebrate after defeating Carlow.