PICTURES - St Paul's toast underage success at awards night in Midlands Park Hotel
After their initial night of celebrations were derailed by the 'Beast from the East', St Paul's had the chance to toast their success of 2017 at their awards night in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday night.
Our photographer Denis Byrne was there, and got some great pictures from the night. Flick through the gallery above to see all the images. All pictures are copyright of Denis Byrne.
