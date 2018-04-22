Laois GAA enjoy 'best ever' Scór na bPáistí in Mountmellick

Laois GAA held a very successful Scór na bPaistí final in Mountmellick Arts Centre last Friday evening.

There was a huge attendance on the night (the best ever) with a great variety from all the different clubs. It was also nice to see a few new clubs taking part whilst also welcoming back our seasoned acts at this stage.

There were loads of competitors on the night and the standard was very high. MC for the night was Mr. Scór himself, the evergreen Michael Martin who ensured a speedy transition through each category whilst also keeping the audience informed and entertained.

Adjudicators for the evening were Attracta Brady and Sienna McGarigle, who really had their work cut out trying to place each category. A special word of thanks to all the Scor committee for their help & work on the night and a massive thanks to Julia from Mountmellick GAA for looking after the refreshments at the interval.

As there were so many participants, it would be impossible to comment on each, suffice to say that every participant was excellent and really show cased the talent in Laois clubs. After much deliberating, the following were deemed 1st & 2nd on the night.

- Rince Fóirne (Céilí Dancing): 1st - O'Dempsey's GAA.

- Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo Singing): 1st - Edel Conway (Clonaslee St Manman's), 2nd - Orlaith Lindsay (O'Dempsey's).

- Ceol Uirlise (Instrumental Music): 1st - Kyle GAA; 2nd - Camross GAA.

- Aithriseoirecht/Scealaíocht (Recitation/Storytelling): 1st - Saoirse Flannery; 2nd - Jack Martin (Rathdowney-Erill).

- Bailéad Ghrúpa (Ballad Group): 1st - Na Realtai (Kyle); 2nd - O'Dempsey's GAA.

- Leiriú (Novelty Act): 1st - Kyle; 2nd - Rathdowney-Errill.

- Rince Seit (Set Dancing): 1st - Rathdowney-Errill; 2nd - Kyle.

- Tráth na gCeisteanna (Question Time): 1st - O'Dempsey's; 2nd - The Heath; 3rd - Castletown GAA.

Current All-Ireland Scor Instrumental Group Champions from Borris/Kilcotton GAA were on hand to present the trophies/medals on the night.

The committee of Laois Scor would like to sincerely thank all the clubs who took part on the night and would encourage them to actively promote Scor as much as possible. Also thanks go to Laois GAA for providing the spot prizes for the raffle and the refreshments for the paistí.

Lastly, a sincere word of gratitude to Big Ron from Mountmellick for looking after us on the night and for ensuring that everything ran smoothly and efficiently.

- John Paul Nevin, Laois GAA.