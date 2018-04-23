PICTURES - Knockeg College host Family Fun Day fundraiser for new development
With the weather taking a turn for the better late last week, it was the perfect time for Knockbeg College to host their Fun Day fundraiser.
The day was organised as part of their efforts to fund new developments in the college, and there were lots of activities for the students on the day.
Above is a gallery of images from our photographer Alf Harvey. Copyright of all pictures belongs to Alf Harvey.
