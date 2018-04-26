IN PICTURES - Laois senior footballers challenge game in Graiguecullen

The Laois senior footballers continued their preparations for their Leinster SFC clash with Wexford as they played Meath in a challenge game on Tuesday night.

The game was part of fundraising efforts to support Daniel O'Reilly, who suffered a serious assault in Carlow town after Laois had beaten Carlow in the NFL Division 4 final earlier this year. A good crowd turned out for the game, which Laois lost by six points, 2-17 to 1-14.

Our photographer Alf Harvey was there too, and he got some great pictures on the night. Flick through the gallery above to see all images. All pictures are copyright of Alf Harvey.