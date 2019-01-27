PICTURES - Sarsfields ladies celebrate another successful season with presentation night

Sarsfields Ladies Football Club are no strangers to success, and they toasted another remarkable season at their awards night on Saturday.

Held in Portarlington Golf Club, they had the Laois SFC, U-14 'A' and Crossmaglen Sevens trophies on display, as well as the Leinster Intermediate trophy won with Laois.

Our photographer Denis Byrne was there to capture a brilliant night, and you can see all of his pictures by scrolling through the gallery above.