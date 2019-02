At the Heath on Sunday were Lucy and Heidi Brown with Rosa Conroy Photo Denis Byrne

At the Greath Heath run on Sunday morning were David O'Brien and Annmarie Monnelly Photo Denis Byrne

Braving the weather for the Great Heath run were Emma and Brid Dunne

Lorraine Doyle with Aidan and Michael Fennelly and dog Pippa

In super form at the Great Heath Run were Shay Mulhare and Willie Treacy Photo Denis Byrne

Joan and Fintan Bergin

Members of the Trilogy club at the Great Heath Run on Sunday Photo Denis Byrne

Friends Eamon Browne and Cillian Tynan Photo Denis Byrne

All smiles at the Heath on Sunday were Louise, Adam Noah, Helen, Billy and Ellen Sherlock Photo Denis Byrne

The front-runners at the Great Heath 10k run on Sunday Photo Denis Byrne