PICTURES - Camross GAA club hold Dinner Dance and Presentation Night in Roscrea
Last Saturday night saw Camross GAA club hold their dinner dance and presentation night, which was in the Racket Hall in Roscrea.
Having retained their ACHL Division 1 and Laois SHC titles, they had plenty to celebrate, with a large crowd turning up on the night to toast their success. Our photographer Alf Harvey was there on the night to get some pictures. Copyright of all pictures belongs to Alf Harvey.
