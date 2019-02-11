PICTURES - Camross GAA club hold Dinner Dance and Presentation Night in Roscrea

Martin, Aoife, Síle, Mairead and Mossie Burke at the Camross GAA Dinner Dance in Racket Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Chariman Phil Duggan, secretary Ursula Dunphy and senior captain Niall Holmes at the Camross GAA Dinner Dance in Racket Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Joe Ryan Kerry Delaney, Cillian Tiernan and Jack Cuddy at the Camross GAA Dinner Dance in Racket Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Carrie Magee, Kim Cuddy and Niamh Delaney at the Camross GAA Dinner Dance in Racket Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Celebration time at the Camross GAA Dinner Dance in Racket Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Niamh Collier and Joe Phelan at the Camross GAA Dinner Dance in Racket Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Sinead Phelan, Geraldine Bennett and Joan Dunphy at the Camross GAA Dinner Dance in Racket Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Three generations: James Murphy, Michael lalor and Fint Lalor at the Camross GAA Dinner Dance in Racket Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Niall, Cliodhna and Oisin Bennett at the Camross GAA Dinner Dance in Racket Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Joan Dollard, Andrew Collier, Helen Collier and Mattie Collier at the Camross GAA Dinner Dance in Racket Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Tim and Mary Lowry, Teresa Lowry and Linda Lalor at the Camross GAA Dinner Dance in Racket Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Colin Palmer, Tómas Palmer and Odhran Phelan at the Camross GAA Dinner Dance in Racket Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Tadhg Drennan, Jackie Tynan, Leah Power and Darren Drennan at the Camross GAA Dinner Dance in Racket Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.

James O'Keeffe and Sharon Palmer at the Camross GAA Dinner Dance in Racket Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.