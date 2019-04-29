Portlaoise All-Ireland hurling championship preview raises funds for Laois GAA club

An All-Ireland Championship preview, in aid of the Harps GAA Club at the Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise which was supported and sponsored by Pat Mc Donagh and Supermacs, proved a big hit.

This innovative luxury breakfast morning event held on Friday, April 26 was opened by Pat McDonagh and chaired by broadcaster Jack Nolan.

The guest speakers were the managers of the 2018 and 2017 All-Ireland Championship winning teams, John Kiely of Limerick and Michael Donoghue of Galway. The panel was completed by none other than Laois hurling manager and multiple All-Ireland medal winner with Kilkenny Eddie Brennan.

After breakfast, each manager gave insights into what’s involved in team preparation for All-Ireland glory. Each manager spoke of their personal journey from their playing days to the management of teams, coaching of teams and player relationships and commitment.

Honoured with a brief history of the Harps, one of the club’s founding members and first chairman, Billy McEvoy addressed the large audience.

The Breakfast Morning was hugely represented, across the Laois GAA along with decoratively nationwide faces of sporting members, players, businesses and friends totalling 180 guests in attendance.

In the unavoidable absence of the Harps Chairman, Joe Deegan, John Scanlan the club’s newly appointed treasurer spoke on behalf of the club. He spoke of commitment, self-belief and hard work encouraging all to continue to do their best for their club.

The Harps GAA Club wish to acknowledge and thank the support given to this event from numerous businesses and organisations. The club alsoo thanked the Killeshin Hotel, the panel and guests speakers.

The Harps see this event as a chance to promote Gaelic games and create an impetus not just in the Harps, but within all GAA Clubs in Laois to develop players into the future through their club and county.