Photo Gallery and Results from Day 1 of the Cumann na mBunscol finals

The 2019 Cumann na mBunscol Hurling and Camogie finals got underway today with ten schools in action across the seven finals down for decision.

Rath NS claimed the first title of the day in the Roinn 3 Hurling Plate decider against The Rock NS. The Rock girls went one further in the following game in the Roinn 4 Camogie Championship.

Clonaslee won the Roinn 2 Hurling final, the Abbeyleix girls claimed claimed both the Roinn 5 Camogie and the Roinn 1 Camogie shield while the boys lost the Roinn 5 Hurling and Roinn 1 Hurling Championship finals to Emo and Our Lady’s Meadow of Durrow respectively.

Use the arrows on the photo above to swipe through our gallery with all the teams and some action shots from Day 1 of the finals. All photos are by Alf and Jeff Harvey, these photos and more are available to purchase in O'Moore Park from Alf directly across the three days.

Full list of results below:

Tuesday 28th May



Roinn 3 Hurling Plate

Rath 3-2

The Rock 2-2



Roinn 4 Camogie Champ

Killenard 2-3

The Rock 6-8



Roinn 2 Hurling Shield

Borris 3-4

Clonaslee 8-12



Roinn 5 Camogie

Abbeyleix 11-1

Portarlington 2-1



Roinn 1 Camogie Shield

Abbeyleix 6-2

Camross 1-5



Roinn 5 Hurling

Abbeyleix 1-1

Emo 2-4



Roinn 1 Hurling Champ

Abbeyleix 1-7

Durrow 4-7