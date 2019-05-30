Photo Gallery and Results from Day 2 of the Cumann na mBunscol finals

The 2019 Cumann na mBunscol Hurling and Camogie finals are well underway in O'Moore Park as day two came to a close.

Gaelscoil Phortlaoise claimed the first title of the day in the Roinn 4 Camogie Plate decider against The Heath NS. The Heath boys made amends in the following game in the Roinn 2 Hurling Plate.

Knock NS won the Roinn 3 Camogie Shield, Raheen claimed the Roinn 3 Camogie Championship after extra-time and Ardough won the Roinn 4 Hurling Plate. Ballyadams won the Roinn 4 Camogie Shield in another extra-time thriller, while the Killenard boys won the Roinn 3 Hurling Championship.

In the final two games of the day Killadooley triumphed in the Roinn 2 Camogie Championship and Rushall prevailed in a tight encounter against Paddock with a single point to spare to see them claim the Roinn 2 Hurling Championship.

Use the arrows on the photo above to swipe through our gallery with all the teams and action shots from Day 2 of the finals. All photos are by Alf and Jeff Harvey, these photos and more are available to purchase in O'Moore Park from Alf directly across the three days.

Full list of results below:

Wednesday 29th May

Roinn 4 Camogie Plate

The Heath 2-2

Gaelscoil Phortlaoise 3-3

Roinn 2 Hurling Plate

The Heath 12-8

Knock 2-5

Roinn 3 Camogie Shield

Knock 5-1

Castlecuffe 3-2

Roinn 3 Camogie Champ

Raheen 6-6

Mountrath 4-8 (AET)

Roinn 4 Hurling Plate

Ardough 9-12

Castlecuffe 4-4

Roinn 4 Camogie Shield

Ballyfin 5-3

Ballyadams 6-2 (AET)

Roinn 3 Hurling Champ

Killenard 4-7

Ballyadams 4-2

Roinn 2 Camogie Champ

Killadooley 9-11

Paddock 5-5

Roinn 2 Hurling Champ

Rushall 5-9

Paddock 4-11