Laois Cumann mBunscol host Leinster Camogie Blitz

Laois Cumann mBunscol hosted the second annual Allianz Leinster Cumann na mBunscol Primary school games Leinster Camogie blitz in the LOETB Centre of Excellence on Thursday 13th June.

The blitz is organised by the Laois Committee and funded by Leinster Cumman na mBunscol.

Over 160 primary school students from seven Leinster Counties participated in the Development blitz. The games were officiated by Laois referees from the Laois Camogie Young Whistlers project. Special thanks must go to Niall Handy, Tómas Moore, Andrew Kavanagh and Danny Gorman from Laois GAA for facilitating the event.

It is the first of his kind for primary school girls so many thanks must go to Laois Cumann na mBunscol, spear-headed by Chairperson Shane Maher and his hard working committee for the forward thinking to organise the event, especially when Camogie is so strong in Laois at the moment.

Two Laois teams took take in the blitz which had been chosen from a development squad of players that had been selected in April and trained by local primary school teachers across the county. On the day of the blitz the Laois Blues and Laois Whites were managed by Laois Senior stars Róisín Gimartin, Joan Dollard and Maeve Collier along with Helen Collier - retired teacher from Mountrath G.N.S.

The event by so successful it was highlighted by PR Company Along Came a Spider who are steer heading the 20x20 women in sport media company working to increase women participation and media coverage by 20% by the year 2020 (www.20x20.ie).

Thanks to Fiona Delaney for the photos.