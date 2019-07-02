Cork and Laois square up in the GAA qualifiers this weekend - here are some pictures of their rare recent meetings

Laois and Cork haven't met to often in at inter-county senior level never mind in the championship.

We've dug into the Leinster Express archive for pictures of some of their games in recent years.

They meet next weekend in Thurles in the final round of the All-Ireland qualifiers with the winners going through to the Super 8 qurter-final series of matches.

Their most recent meeting was a challenge game when Emo GAA opened their new grounds in 2013.