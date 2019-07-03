Can 'plucky' Laois get revenge over Cork for agonising final defeat? - in pictures

'Late Goulding free earns Cork glory as plucky Laois foiled'.

That was the headline the Cork-based newspaper the Irish Examiner used on its All-Ireland U21 Final match report in 2007 when Laois lost out to Cork by a single point 2-10 Laois 0-15.

The Examiner reported that the Rebels 'basked' in the victory after defeating the O'Moore men by a single point needing an injury-time free in Thurles.

Cork and 'plucky' Laois haven't met too often since but some of the Laois team will remember that night vividly. Among the Laois lads who will be togging out again in the All-Ireland qualifier on Saturday in Semple Stadium are Donie Kingston (a sub in 07), John O'Loughlin and Brendan Quigley.

Apart from Paul Kerrigan, who would win a senior All-Ireland with Cork afterwards, there won't be too many survivors in the 2019 Cork lineup.

Laois Photographer Alf Harvey is one of the survivors of the game which he covered for the Leinster Express. He's delved into his archive for a selection of pictures. Scroll through the gallery above for pictures of the night that even featured the Portlaoise-based St Joseph's Accordion Band which travelled to Tipperary to lead the teams on the parade.

Laois: C. Munnelly; C. Healy, M. Timmons, B. Meredith; S. Lawlor, J. O’Loughlin, N. Donoher; B. Quigley, C. Og Greene; D. Brennan, C. Rogers, S. O’Leary; MJ Tierney, S. O’Neill, P. Conway.

Subs: D. Kingston for O’Neill; I. Fleming for O’Leary.

Cork: K O'Halloran; R Carey, M Shields, K Harrington; S O'Donoghue, D Limerick, E Cadogan; F Gould, A O'Sullivan; F Lynch, C Keane, P Kerrigan; C O'Neill, D Goulding, S Cahalane.

RTÉ report from the 07 final