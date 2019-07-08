HEADLINE MAKERS - Laois GAA sends hurling 'shockwave' following 'miracle' win in 'FORT-LAOIS'

Laois made all the news headlines in Monday's newspapers following the hurling teams epic win over Dublin.

'Miracle men: Laois hurlers rip up the script' was the headline with a front page picture of Paddy Purcell on the front page of the Irish Independent.

'So hurling's supposed problem child tore up the script in Portlaoise. The story of Laois's journey to their first All-Ireland quarter-final since 1979 devoured all we thought we knew about them' was the headline quote by Vincent Hogan on a picture of Brian Mullaney on the Independent's back page.

'Laois turn spark of self-belief into an all-consuming passion' was the headline on an Irish Times story on the front page of its supplement.

'Shockwave - Laois in ecstasy after the historic win, now for Tipp,' was the headline on the front page of the Irish Examiner's 36-page sports supplement.

FORT-LAOIS - Dub hurlers dumped out in thriller was how the Star reported the win on its front page.

They're all collector's items as well next week's Leinster Express which will be in the shops on Tuesday.