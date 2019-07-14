GALLERY
Laois fans out in force in Croke Park #pictures from inside GAA HQ
In association with Copper Face Jacks
Laois GAA fans made their presence felt in in Croke Park for the match against Tipp in the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final.
Photographer Alf Harvey captured a selection of the blue wave in the stadium during the big game.
Tap the gallery above for a selection of Alf's pictures. He'll have more action shots from the match.
Read also: PICTURES FROM FANS ON THE WAY TO CROKER
We'll have the final whistle match report online soon after the game ends.
More coverage in this week's Leinster Express out on Sunday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on