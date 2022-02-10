IN PICTURES: New Portarlington Golf club Captains Drive in

It's that time of year again when Golf clubs around Laois are gearing up for another action packed year of golf. Having had their courses closed on and off over the last two years, hope springs eternal in 2022 that golf clubs can get back to normal.
One of those clubs is Portarlington golf club and recently they held their Captain's Drive in at their grounds in Garryhinch.
Club Captains Kieran O'Dea and Rita Dowling were on hand along with junior Captains Ryan Conlon and Mairead Pang.
There was a great turn out on the day and Amit Lall was on hand to capture the day from behind the lens.
