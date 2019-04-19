PICTURES: Rose hopefuls enjoy the run-up to the Laois Rose selection night

Twenty Laois ladies are spending Good Friday in the beautiful setting of Castle Durrow preparing for their big moment on stage tonight at the Laois Rose selection night.

Friendships have been formed and hair and makeup are underway. The entrants were treated to a lovely lunch to calm the nerves on their big day, have a look through the pictures in the gallery above.

Each Rose entrant will go through a series of interviews today ahead of the on-stage chat in front of an audience tonight.

WATCH: LAOIS ROSE ENTRANTS VIDEO INTRODUCTIONS.

They have individual interviews where they are asked questions about themselves, their interests, why they want to be a Rose and what they could bring to the role. They also have a group interview stage with judges.

Throughout the day there will be plenty of fun getting ready, rehearsing and preparing for the night ahead where one of them will be chosen to represent Laois on the international stage this August.

There will be best-dressed prizes for the audience tonight in Castle Durrow and the best banner prize for those who want to get crafty to show their support.

Doors open at 6.30 pm and the show starts at 7.15 pm. A small number of tickets will be available on the door tonight for €25.