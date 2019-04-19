Spectacular Spring night for a Laois Rose to bloom - in pictures

The Laois Rose Selection Night moved to the spectacular new venue of Castle Durrow this year where 20 young women gathered to find out who will fly the flag for Laois at the Rose of Tralee in the dome in August.

Photographer Alf Harvey went along for the Leinster Express which is the official media partner to capture the entrants as they gathered for the big night which was sponsored by Castle Durrow, the Laois Shopping Centre and Lilly's Bar in Portlaoise.

Under a new rotating system, this year's Laois winner is guaranteed a night on RTÉ TV but there will be another selection night until 2021.