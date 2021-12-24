IN PICTURES: Laois Cross Country Championships a big success

Abbeyleix was the venue last weekend for the Laois Cross Country championships and it proved a massive success with competitors in a variety of grades taking part. Mary Mulhare and Cian Kelly were the winners of the Women's and men's senior races while a there were also winners in underage and team categories.
Click on the link below for a full report of the day.
Check out our collection of photos from the action last Sunday by scrolling over the picture about and moving through the gallery.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.