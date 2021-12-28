IN PICTURES: Portlaoise Athletic club raise 2,200 euro for Cuisle Centre

Portlaoise Athletic club held another hugely successful St Stephen's Day run for Cuisle Centre. The annual event is now a staple in the Laois athletics calendar and the 2021 edition proved a huge success with 2,200 euro being raised for the centre that provides vital and much needed cancer support.
Groups of runners were staggered to allow for Covid-19 restrictions with participants and a great day was had by all.
Check out the gallery of photos above to see if you recognise anyone.
