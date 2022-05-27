In Pictures: Laois Marlins take the plunge in Portloise pool after lockdown

The Laois Marlins swimming club hosted their fist Swim Gala at Portlaoise Leisure Centre since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic and after the facility re-opened in the Laois town.

The gala took place on the 21th May, which the organisers say proved to be a very successful and enjoyable day of racing for all competing swimmers.

With up to 150 swimmers competing in over 400 individual swims Laois Marlins Fun Gala was back and has re-established as a firm favourite for younger swimmers aiming to create the best first experiences of competition for the new competitive swimmers in a friendly setting.

Laois Marlins swimmers where well represented and did there club proud with some very competitive swimming. There were a total of 27 Laois Marlins Swimmers 16 Girls and 11 Boys claiming 10 Gold’s, 8 Silver and 7 Bronze medals.

Competing for the girls were: Emily Bawa, Julia Cal, Siofra MacNamara, Aisling Condon, Amelia Cuddy, Klava Hayes, Sophie Igoe, Chloe Kavanagh, Leah Kavanagh, Abbey Kelly, Maeve Kelly, Katie Kirwan, Nora Lafuente, Aoibheann Lalor, Saoirse Morgan, and Lucy Sweetman.

Representing the boys were: Conor Bergin, Ethan Davy, Daniel Hayes, Ben Heffernan, Alex Hooney, Brandon Hooney, Isaac Kenny, Pedro Lafuente, Matthew O'Sullivan, Logan Smyth, and Cathal Tiernan.

Laois Marlins would like to thank Club parents, older swimmers, committee members and coaches who helped on the day delivering a very smooth, successful and well scheduled Gala.