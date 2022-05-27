Search

27 May 2022

In Pictures: Laois Marlins take the plunge in Portloise pool after lockdown

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

27 May 2022 8:30 PM

The Laois Marlins swimming club hosted their fist Swim Gala at Portlaoise Leisure Centre since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic and after the facility re-opened in the Laois town.

The gala took place on the 21th  May, which the organisers say proved to be a very successful and enjoyable day of racing for all competing swimmers.

With up to 150 swimmers competing in over 400 individual swims Laois Marlins Fun Gala was back and has re-established as a firm favourite for younger swimmers aiming to create the best first experiences of competition for the new competitive swimmers in a friendly setting. 

Laois Marlins swimmers where well represented and did there club proud with some very competitive swimming. There were a total of 27 Laois Marlins Swimmers 16 Girls and 11 Boys claiming 10 Gold’s, 8 Silver and 7 Bronze medals. 

Competing for the girls were: Emily Bawa, Julia Cal, Siofra MacNamara, Aisling Condon, Amelia Cuddy, Klava Hayes, Sophie Igoe, Chloe Kavanagh, Leah Kavanagh, Abbey Kelly, Maeve Kelly, Katie Kirwan, Nora Lafuente, Aoibheann Lalor, Saoirse Morgan, and Lucy Sweetman.

Representing the boys were:  Conor Bergin, Ethan Davy, Daniel Hayes, Ben Heffernan, Alex Hooney, Brandon Hooney, Isaac Kenny, Pedro Lafuente, Matthew O'Sullivan, Logan Smyth, and Cathal Tiernan.

Laois Marlins would like to thank Club parents, older swimmers, committee members and coaches who helped on the day delivering a very smooth, successful and well scheduled Gala. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media