Portlaoise girls secondary school is building a basketball DYNASTY #pictures
Laois Scoil Chríost Rí beat the girls from the Kingdom of Kerry to claim national crown
Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise are rapidly turning into a schools basketball dynasty after adding yet another All Ireland title to their collection this year.
They were crowned All Ireland Under 16 A Girls champions with a 42-35 victory over Presentation SS, Castleisland in a thriller at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght today.
See the gallery of pictures taken by Rockmountain Studios for Basketball Ireland at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght with this story.
