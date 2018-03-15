Portlaoise girls secondary school is building a basketball DYNASTY #pictures

Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise are rapidly turning into a schools basketball dynasty after adding yet another All Ireland title to their collection this year.

They were crowned All Ireland Under 16 A Girls champions with a 42-35 victory over Presentation SS, Castleisland in a thriller at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght today.

