PICTURES - St Abban's ladies athletics team honoured with Civic Reception

Rory Delaney

Reporter:

Rory Delaney

Email:

rory@leinsterexpress.ie

The history-making St Abban's AC senior ladies athletics team were honoured at County Hall last week with a Civic Reception from Laois County Council.

The St Abban's ladies won the All-Ireland team title in 2017, and in doing so secured their place to represent Ireland at the European Club Championships in Finland later this year.

Above is a gallery of images from Michael Scully of the night's festivities.