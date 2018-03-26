PICTURES - St Abban's ladies athletics team honoured with Civic Reception
The history-making St Abban's AC senior ladies athletics team were honoured at County Hall last week with a Civic Reception from Laois County Council.
The St Abban's ladies won the All-Ireland team title in 2017, and in doing so secured their place to represent Ireland at the European Club Championships in Finland later this year.
Above is a gallery of images from Michael Scully of the night's festivities.
